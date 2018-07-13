Prime Minister Says Government Remains Resolute In Fight Against Crime.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has suggested that the government is not able to convince the police to take measures it believes would be effective in the fight against crime.

Speaking at today’s post-Cabinet news briefing, the Prime Minister had just finished relating the incident in which a gunman shot and killed three persons during an incident Sunday on the Chaguaramas Boardwalk.

In the face of incidents such as these, he said the government remained resolute, in the fight against crime.

He was then asked by one reporter what were his thoughts about the implementation of measures which may present inconvenience to citizens, but which could be sold, in the interest of greater public safety and security.

He asked for suggestions.

Then, this is how the Prime Minister responded.

