Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley during his feature address at the sod turning ceremony and tour for the Diego Martin Pedestrian Overpass said that over 35- years- ago he lost a dear friend of his under the very same highway.Dr. Rowley said a maxi taxi took the life of his friend and his son while they attempted to cross the Diego Martin highway.

He lamented that the issue of road safety is one which isn’t taken seriously and is today pleading with persons to use the pedestrian overpass to avoid becoming a statistic.

As Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West Dr. Rowley said that he is pleased to assure that the overpass will be completed in a timely manner as to ensure that the children who live within the area are safe to go to and from school.

The sod turning ceremony was done to for the Diego Martin Pedestrian overpass and walk through of Hillview Drive, La Puerta.