Power102FM

Prime Minister Warns Building Contractors Against Poor Performance, Saying they Will Be Monitored.

Prime Minister Warns Building Contractors Against Poor Performance, Saying they Will Be Monitored.

0

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, is warning contractors who build homes for the Housing Development Corporation that their performance will be closely monitored.

Dr. Rowley insists that this approach is necessary especially in light of the rising cost of materials.

He made the comments at the keys distribution ceremony held at Real Springs housing development in Valsayn today.

The Prime Minister admitted that the demand for homes provided by the state is high and the government is doing what is required to satisfy the urgent need for units.

The Opposition Leader says he will file a motion of Censure in the parliament, against AG Ramlogan…
Prime Minister says she is not playing the role of judge and jury
Dr. Keith Rowley prepares to stage a march from the Red House on Abercromby Street in Port-of-Spain to the President’s House from 1pm today

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0