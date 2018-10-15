Prince Harry and Wife, Meghan Set To Welcome First Baby. Royal Child 7th In Line to The Throne.

London (CNN): Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her first child, the UK’s royal family has announced. A statement from Kensington Palace said the baby is expected in the spring of 2019.

The Queen and other members of the royal family congratulated Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, on Friday as they gathered in Windsor for Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank , a royal source said Monday, without specifying whether the parents-to-be broke the news at their cousin’s wedding.

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, “is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement added. The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne after Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry.

