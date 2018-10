Principal of St. Augustine Girls’ High School, Linda Dharrie, says claims that a Hindu student was publicly shamed for wearing a rakhi (Hindu prayer bracelet) at the school, are in fact untrue.

The alleged October 9th incident, was posted to Facebook.

Speaking at a news briefing on Monday, Principal Dharrie gave her side of the story.

She added that the school in no way engages in religious discrimination.

