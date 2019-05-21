The two escaped prisoners still on the run, Olatungi Denbow and Michael Findley say they are no danger to society.

The duo released a video statement which has been circulating on social media.

In it, they call for justice and maintain their innocence in the matters they were charged with.

They claim that the state’s witness in their case is lying and has made them serve time for crimes they did not commit.

They added that contrary to what is being said by the authorities, they are unarmed and are not dangerous.

The men also profess to have evidence to back up their claims saying they will release voice notes to support what they say.

They are calling on the authorities, including DPP Roger Gaspard and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, to get to bottom of the situation so that justice can be served.