Prison Officer Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Nissan Navarra.

A 35-year-old Prison Officer attached to the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca is today in police custody.

He was arrested for larceny of a motor vehicle during an anti-crime exercise between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to police reports, Northern Division Task Force officers and the Special Investigations Unit conducted the exercise in the Aranguez district between 11 pm on July 31 and 3 am on August 1.

The suspect was held in relation to a missing white Nissan Navarra, which was reported stolen on February 20th in the Maraval district.

Investigations are ongoing.

