Prison Officer Murdered at Home in Princes Town

A Prison’s officer has been murdered in Princes Town.

According to information reaching our newsroom, Prison’s Officer, Darren Francis was shot and killed at his home.

Reports indicate he was shot once in the head and died at the scene.

It is alleged that prison officers were threatened yesterday by prisoners over claims that officers would be clamping down on the unauthorized possession of cell phones by prisoners.

Prisons officers were reportedly told that they would be killed if they attempted to seize prisoners’ phones.

Several screenshots of posts on a social media account also appeared to threaten officers who took away cell phones from prisoners.

Efforts by our Newsroom to contact President of the Prison officers Association Ceron Richards for comment this morning proved futile.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

