Prison Officers Fed Up. Some Want Voluntary Separation of Employment Packages.

President of the Prisons Officers Association, Ceron Richards, says today’s killing of two more of their colleagues is the breaking point of their frustration over what he describes as a lack of urgency to address issues facing prison officers

Speaking at a news briefing this afternoon, Mr. Richards said prison officers are fed up and some are appealing for them to be given Voluntary Separation of Employment Packages as they are ready to leave the profession.

Two prisons officers, Darren Francis and Anthony Toolsie were killed in separate incidents between last night and early this morning. Both were shot by gunmen, the first incident at Officer Francis’ home in Princes Town and Officer Toolsie was killed in Piarco.

Mr Richards said several promises made to the officers in the past have not materialized.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

