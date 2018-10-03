Prison Officers morale low amidst Superintendent’s murder

The Prison’s Service says it is working alongside Police catch the perpetrators behind the senseless murder of acting Superintendent of Prisons, Wayne Jackson. According to a release, Jackson was gunned down outside his Malabar, Arima home around 6:30 pm on Tuesday. Initial reports are that Jackson had completed his shift and had just arrived home when the attack happened.

He reportedly stepped out of his vehicle to open the front gate to his home when he was shot dead. Witnesses reportedly describe a tall man approaching and firing at least 30 rounds.

Various sources have been reported as saying that it may be linked to the recent beating of an imprisoned relative of a reputed gang leader.

Recently there were reports he had also threatened to stop recreation time for prisoners. The Prison’s Service described the killing as a “cowardly and heinous act” and offered condolences to Jackson’s family, friends and colleagues. The release notes that details surrounding the incident are unavailable but would be published in a subsequent statement.

Meanwhile President of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards says that things must be put in place to immediately arrest the serious issues facing prison officers to avoid a very sad reality.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm this morning, Richards said that for far too long Prison Officers have been vulnerable to criminal elements as a consequence of their jobs. He reiterated the Association’s call for legislation to be put in place for the protection of all prison officers.

He said that the Prison Officers Association was scheduled to meet with the Attorney General, the Minister of National Security, the Commissioner of Police and the Prison’s Commissioner this morning to have extensive discussions on two pieces of Legislation drafted by the Association. He disclosed that morale of the officers have been very low.

