Prisons Service Commissioner, Gerard Wilson says his main priority is the safety of his officers and to maintain order at the Remand Yard prison; this after last week’s fracas between prisoners and officers.

Speaking with News Power Now yesterday, Wilson said some of the methods used to restrain rowdy prisoners or conduct searches at the prison may not sit well with everyone.

But says he is now focused on the way forward for his officers and to ensure that they receive the right amount of care for recovery.

Meanwhile, when asked about a Newsday report which states that the Prison Service does not have a budget for the day to day running of the service

The Prisoner Commissioner responded by saying that the service has a budget which is handled through their sub-accounting unit under the supervision of the Ministry of National Security.