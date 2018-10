Minister of National Security, Stuart Young says prison officers will be given guns while off duty.

Minister Young explained that the decision was taken following discussion with the association which represents the officers as well as the executive of the Prison Service.

He made the revelation while contributing to the Budget Debate in the Senate on Friday afternoon.

The development comes on the heels of the murder of two prison officers this week.

