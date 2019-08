A prisoner escaped from Golden Grove Prison on Thursday morning.

Thirty-five year old, Dillion Clarke of Maturita was cleaning the compound surrounding the prison in Arouca when he ran off. He was in the company of other inmates before he fled.

He had been sentenced to 24 months in jail for malicious damage.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapee, is asked to call 482-GARY or 800- TIPS.