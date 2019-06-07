A debate between prison inmates and officers is to be held on June 11th, At City Hall in Port of Spain, the topic for deliberation is “ Does every creed and race find an equal place in Trinidad and Tobago.”

The event is put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Prison System in collaboration with the Bocas Lit Fest and the Wishing for Wings Foundation.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Thursday afternoon, journalist and author Debbie Jacob, founder of the with the Wishing for Wings Foundation provided some insight into how the debate came into being, adding that previous editions got a remarkable response.

Ms Jacob has been working with prison inmates for a number of years, conducting reading classes, out of, which came the Wishing for Wings initiative.

Daniel Mohammed, a former inmate, recounted how his experience in past debates has made an impact on his and the lives of other inmates.

Prisons Officer Krishna Bedassie explained how the event was finalized.

His colleague Gerard Gordon who is attached to the Golden Grove Prison expressed his views on the competition.