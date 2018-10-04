Prisons Commissioner concerned about Officers being murdered

In the last 28 years, 22 prison officers have lost their lives to gunmen. Two senior prison officers of the rank of superintendent have been brutally murdered outside their homes in the past three years, with Wayne Jackson being the latest victim on Tuesday night.
It’s a situation which Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson admits to being concerned about.
News Power Now spoke with President of the Prisons Officers’ Association, Ceron Richards who said that he was pleased with the visit by National Security Minister, Stuart Young; but says there is still so much work to be done with the country’s prisons as well as ensuring the safety of officers.
Meanwhile Richards said that the Minister set up a task force within the last 24 hours to ensure that law enforcement personnel are safe. He also said that Minister Young assured the Association that several laws have already been discussed with the Attorney General to be debated in Parliament for 2019.
