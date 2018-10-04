Prisons Commissioner concerned about Officers being murdered

In the last 28 years, 22 prison of­fi­cers have lost their lives to gun­men. Two se­nior prison of­fi­cers of the rank of su­per­in­ten­dent have been bru­tal­ly mur­dered out­side their homes in the past three years, with Wayne Jack­son be­ing the lat­est vic­tim on Tues­day night.

It’s a sit­u­a­tion which Pris­ons Com­mis­sion­er Ger­ard Wil­son ad­mits to be­ing con­cerned about.

News Power Now spoke with President of the Pris­ons Of­fi­cers’ As­so­ci­a­tion, Ceron Richards who said that he was pleased with the visit by National Security Minister, Stuart Young; but says there is still so much work to be done with the country’s prisons as well as ensuring the safety of officers.

Meanwhile Richards said that the Minister set up a task force within the last 24 hours to ensure that law enforcement personnel are safe. He also said that Minister Young assured the Association that several laws have already been discussed with the Attorney General to be debated in Parliament for 2019.

