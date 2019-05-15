Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson acknowledges several issues facing the Golden Grove Remand Prison, including the lack of CCTV cameras and a shortage of prison staff.

His comments come following the escape of the eight prisoners on Wednesday morning.

Speaking with News Power, Commissioner Wilson explained that the prison is currently undergoing renovation works and the plans include the installation of CCTV cameras.

He also revealed to News Power how he believed the prisoners managed to escape.

The Prisons Commissioner added that there is a staff shortage in the prison service.

He explained that while the number of Prisons Officers hired every year may make it seem that the prisons are adequately manned, the situation is actually less than ideal.