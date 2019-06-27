Member of the Privileges Committee of the Parliament, Stuart Young, says the committee found that comments made by Oropouche East Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal directed towards Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds in October 2018, were threatening.

Mr. Young who read the content of the report in the parliament said the committee found that it breached the standard orders of the parliament.

He said the committee also indicated that an apology should be given by Dr. Moonilal.

Dr. Moonilal did offer an apology.

Dr. Moonilal, during his contribution to the Motion- Adopt the Report of the Committee of Privileges, also apologized to the many citizens who he said were under severe hardship.