Privy Council Reserves Judgement in Archie Case, to Undetermined Date.

The Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago is today advising that the Privy Council has reserved its judgment in the matter of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) versus Chief Justice Ivor Archie, to a date to be determined.

A media release stated that contrary to a report by one media outlet, the outcome of the matter still awaits the decision of the Privy Council.

It clarified that the issue before the Privy Council is not whether or not the Chief Justice is guilty of misconduct.

Rather it said the main issue was whether or not the LATT has the authority to investigate the Chief Justice (or for that matter any Judge) with a view to finding fact.

The issue of an interpretation of the powers of the Law Association under the Legal Profession Act has been deliberated.

It is reiterated that the matter awaits the judgment of the Privy Council and a delivery date for the decision is not yet fixed.

