Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Procurement Act moves to the house on Friday

Dec 2, 2020 | 0 comments

Government is moving forward with its legislative agenda and has placed five bills on the order paper for the next sitting of the House on Friday.

One of those bills is the much talked about Procurement Bill, properly known as the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Bill was recently used as a bargaining tool by the Opposition, who recently abstained on Government’s Anti Gang Bill, demanding that they first fully enact the original Procurement Act 2015.

In a Newsday interview, House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis confirmed that the bill is one of five bills being introduced and be taken through all their stages.

However, she denied that it was indeed a trade off to the UNC, as she said the Anti Gang Bill which the UNC rejected, cannot be brought back for another six months.

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you support the decision to deport the 11yr old Venezuelan girl by Justice Seepersad?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

No Comfort in State Victory says AG Al Rawi
High Court Judge Rules: Venezuelan child to be deported
Dr Avery Hinds optimistic as Covid 19 cases Shows a downward trend
TTPS to Monitor UNC internal Elections this Sunday
Kamla Persad-Bissessar Accused of Using Race to Win Internal Elections