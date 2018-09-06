Interact with our

Live Studio

Video

Audio

Message

Programming and Schedules

6:00am - The Power Breakfast Show - Steve Khan (Producer), Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendell Stephen, Rhoda Bharath

9:00 am - Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 10:00 am - Every Cent Counts with Garth Thomas
  • 12 - 1pm - State of the Nation - News Hour

1:00 pm - Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm - Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 2:00pm - The Business Corner
  • 3:00pm - Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm - The Afternoon Power Drive - Barrington "Skippy" Thomas, Richard Noray, Chris Seon / David McIntyre

7:00 pm - David McIntyre

  • 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Breaking the Cycle with Garth Christopher

9:00pm - Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha

  • Inspirational Programming and Music

12:00am - Simulcast with the BBC

6:00am - The Power Breakfast Show - Steve Khan (Producer), Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendell Stephen, Rhoda Bharath

9:00 am - Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 10:00 am - Every Cent Counts with Garth Thomas
  • 12 - 1pm - State of the Nation - News Hour

1:00 pm - Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm - Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 2:00pm - The Business Corner
  • 3:00pm - Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm - The Afternoon Power Drive - Barrington "Skippy" Thomas, Richard Noray, Chris Seon / David McIntyre

7:00 pm - David McIntyre

  • 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Breaking the Cycle with Garth Christopher

9:00pm - Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha

  • Inspirational Programming and Music

12:00am - Simulcast with the BBC

6:00am - The Power Breakfast Show - Steve Khan (Producer), Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendell Stephen, Rhoda Bharath

9:00 am - Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 11:00 am - The Police & You - Police information Program
  • 12 - 1pm - State of the Nation - News Hour

1:00 pm - Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm - Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 2:00pm - Facing the Issues with Tony Fraser
  • 3:00pm - Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm - The Afternoon Power Drive - Barrington "Skippy" Thomas, Richard Noray, Chris Seon / David McIntyre

7:00 pm - David McIntyre

  • 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - With Men in Mind hosted by Ms Norma Clarke

9:00pm - Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha

  • Inspirational Programming and Music

12:00am - Simulcast with the BBC

6:00am - The Power Breakfast Show - Steve Khan (Producer), Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendell Stephen, Rhoda Bharath

9:00 am - Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 10:00 am - Mind, Body & Soul
  • 12 - 1pm - State of the Nation - News Hour

1:00 pm - Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm - Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 2:00pm - Arresting Crime
  • 3:00pm - Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm - The Afternoon Power Drive - Barrington "Skippy" Thomas, Richard Noray, Chris Seon / David McIntyre

7:00 pm - David McIntyre

  • 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Sexplosion with Dr Raj Ramnanan

9:00pm - Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha

  • Inspirational Programming and Music

12:00am - Simulcast with the BBC

6:00am - The Power Breakfast Show - Steve Khan (Producer), Richard Ragoobarsingh, Wendell Stephen, Rhoda Bharath

9:00 am - Keeping It Real with Sir Charles

  • 12 - 1pm - State of the Nation - Sports Hour with Alvin Corneal

1:00 pm - Center Stage with Chris Seon

  • 1:00 pm - Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
  • 3:00pm - Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts

4:00 pm - The Afternoon Power Drive - Barrington "Skippy" Thomas, Richard Noray, Chris Seon / David McIntyre

6:00 pm - Fyah Fridays - Reggae Session

7:00 pm - Weekend Pass

9:00 pm - Sexplosion (Mature Audiences Only)

  • Dr Raj Ramnanan
  • Junior Saldenha (Operator)
  • "The Angels"

12:00am - Simulcast with the BBC

6:00am - Sir Charles

  • 6:00 am - Wake Up to Inspirational Music
  • 7:00 am - Classic Calypso
  • 9:00 am - Soca Music

10:00 am - DJ Chris (Chris Seon)

  • 10:00 - Soca Sessions
  • 12:00 -  2:00pm - Game Time Sports Program

2:00 pm - DJ Maggie (Magnificent Sounds)

6:00 pm - The Reggae Ride

  • Gail Ann
  • The Ultimate DJ Shane

10:00 pm - Music

12:00 am - Simulcast with the BBC

6:00 am - Hugh Phillip

  • Religious Programming

9:00 am - David McIntyre

  • 9:00 - State of the Nation Weekly Recap
  • 10:00 -  12:00pm - Impact T&T with Andy Johnson
  • 12:00 - 2:00 pm - Let's Do This with Sherma Wilson

2:00 pm - Love Stories (Music and Chat)

6:00 pm - Junior Saldenha

  • Religious Programming
  • 9:00 pm - Souled Out

10:00 pm - Simulcast with the BBC

COMMENTS