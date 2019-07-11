Political Leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party, Phillip Alexander, says his organization is relevant and determined to make a positive impact in the lives of citizens.

He explained that the P.E.P. is going about doing the required groundwork in communities and has been gaining momentum.

Mr. Alexander made the comments during the In Focus Programme on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon, which featured the political leaders from various parties.

He said the PEP will continue to stay focused on the many issues affecting citizens and the country and not be drawn into political controversy.