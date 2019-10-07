Chatak Food Products  – specializes in true flavor of Trinbago Curry.

Join Chatak Food Products as we celebrate Divali
The Festival of Light.

Ingredients

6 to 8 medium Potatoes, peeled & cut into small chunks
1/2 Salt
1 teaspoon Chatak Turmeric Powder
2 – 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
1 Onion diced
2 teaspoons Chatak Yellow Mustard seeds
2 teaspoons Chatak mild Curry mixed in 3tbsp Water

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 200℃ / 400℉.
  2. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water.
  3. Add salt and turmeric before bringing the potatoes to boil and then simmer gently for 5 minutes.
  4. Drain the potatoes and toss them with the remaining ingredients; ensure all the potatoes are well coated.
  5. Empty into a large roasting pan and pop in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes until nice and crispy

IF YOU THINK YOU HAVE A WINNING DIVALI RECIPE USING CHATAK PRODUCTS - YOU CAN ENTER AND WIN HAMPERS OF CHATAK'S FOOD PRODUCTS
GET DETAILS HERE

