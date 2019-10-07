Chatak Food Products – specializes in true flavor of Trinbago Curry.
Join Chatak Food Products as we celebrate Divali
The Festival of Light.
Ingredients
6 to 8 medium Potatoes, peeled & cut into small chunks
1/2 Salt
1 teaspoon Chatak Turmeric Powder
2 – 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
1 Onion diced
2 teaspoons Chatak Yellow Mustard seeds
2 teaspoons Chatak mild Curry mixed in 3tbsp Water
Method
- Preheat oven to 200℃ / 400℉.
- Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water.
- Add salt and turmeric before bringing the potatoes to boil and then simmer gently for 5 minutes.
- Drain the potatoes and toss them with the remaining ingredients; ensure all the potatoes are well coated.
- Empty into a large roasting pan and pop in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes until nice and crispy
IF YOU THINK YOU HAVE A WINNING DIVALI RECIPE USING CHATAK PRODUCTS
