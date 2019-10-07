Chatak Food Products – specializes in true flavor of Trinbago Curry.
Join Chatak Food Products as we celebrate Divali
The Festival of Light.
Ingredients
- 2lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into ½ inch pieces
- 1 tsp salt
- 1tsp Chatak Ground Black Pepper
- 1Tbsp chopped chives
- 1 Tbsp Chopped chadon beni/ culantro leaves (or 3 Tbsp Chopped Cilantro Leaves)
- 1 ½ Tbsp vegetable oil or any other cooking oil
- 2 Tbsp Chatak Spicy Curry Massala (Chatak Mild Curry Massala may also be used)
- ½ Medium Onion thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 2 Chatak Whole Chilli Peppers (Dried)
- 1 (14ounce) can coconut milk (or 1 pack dehydrated coconut milk powder & re-constituted with 1 cup water)
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 carrot cut into 1/2 inch rounds
- 8-10 curry leaves
Method
- Season chicken pieces with salt, pepper, chives, shadon beni (culantro/ cilantro) and garlic
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat for two minutes. Stir in onions and chilli peppers, and cook 1 minute more.
- Add the curry powder to the oil and cook for two minutes on a low flame.
- Add chicken and carrots to the pot and stir until all have been coated with the curry and oil.
- Raise the heat to medium-high, and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink.
- Pour coconut milk, tomatoes and sugar into the pan, and stir to combine. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, approximately 25 minutes.
- Check for salt and pepper and season accordingly. Add the curry leaves, stir and turn the heat off. Let steam for an additional 5-10 minutes with the cover on and heat off.
- Serve hot with cooked Chatak Basmati Rice or any type of roti and a lime wedge.
IF YOU THINK YOU HAVE A WINNING DIVALI RECIPE USING CHATAK PRODUCTS - YOU CAN ENTER AND WIN HAMPERS OF CHATAK'S FOOD PRODUCTS
GET DETAILS HERE