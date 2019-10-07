Chatak Food Products  – specializes in true flavor of Trinbago Curry.

Join Chatak Food Products as we celebrate Divali
The Festival of Light.

Ingredients

  • 2lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into ½ inch pieces
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1tsp Chatak Ground Black Pepper
  • 1Tbsp chopped chives
  • 1 Tbsp Chopped chadon beni/ culantro leaves (or 3 Tbsp Chopped Cilantro Leaves)
  • 1 ½ Tbsp vegetable oil or any other cooking oil
  • 2 Tbsp Chatak Spicy Curry Massala (Chatak Mild Curry Massala may also be used)
  • ½ Medium Onion thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 2 Chatak Whole Chilli Peppers (Dried)
  • 1 (14ounce) can coconut milk (or 1 pack dehydrated coconut milk powder & re-constituted with 1 cup water)
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 carrot cut into 1/2 inch rounds
  • 8-10 curry leaves

Method

  1. Season chicken pieces with salt, pepper, chives, shadon beni (culantro/ cilantro) and garlic
  2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat for two minutes. Stir in onions and chilli peppers, and cook 1 minute more.
  3. Add the curry powder to the oil and cook for two minutes on a low flame.
  4. Add chicken and carrots to the pot and stir until all have been coated with the curry and oil.
  5. Raise the heat to medium-high, and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink.
  6. Pour coconut milk, tomatoes and sugar into the pan, and stir to combine. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, approximately 25 minutes.
  7. Check for salt and pepper and season accordingly. Add the curry leaves, stir and turn the heat off. Let steam for an additional 5-10 minutes with the cover on and heat off.
  8. Serve hot with cooked Chatak Basmati Rice or any type of roti and a lime wedge.

