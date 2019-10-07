Chatak Food Products  – specializes in true flavor of Trinbago Curry.

Join Chatak Food Products as we celebrate Divali
The Festival of Light.

Ingredients

  • 4 (6 oz) Skinless Salmon fillets

  • 1 Tbsp Chatak Curry Paste

  • 1 Tbsp Chatak Tamarind Chutney

  • 1/2 tsp Chatak Ground Geera

  • 2 tablespoons fresh chopped Parsley

  • 1 Tbsp Clarified Butter (Ghee)

  • 1/2 cup Unseasoned Breadcrumbs

  • 1/4 cup Water

  • Salt and Black Pepper to taste

  • 1 Lemon sliced to garnish

     

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). 
  2. Place each salmon fillet on a flat surface. Season both sides with salt, pepper, 1 tablespoon clarified butter and lemon juice (if desired). Cut a slit or pocket about 3/4 quarter of the way through, being careful not to cut all the way.
  3. Create a medium-thick filling using Chatak’s Curry Paste, Tamarind Chutney, Ground Geera, Clarified Butter, Breadcrumbs, Parsley, Water, Black Pepper & Salt.
  4. Fill salmon ‘pockets’ with 1-2 tablespoons of the filling spreading evenly with the back of the spoon.
  5. Place stuffed salmon fillets in a shallow lightly greased baking pan. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until salmon is cooked through, opaque in center and flakes easily with a fork. 
  6. Pour pan juices out into a skillet or frying pan. Add butter, garlic and lemon juice; saute until garlic is fragrant (about 30 seconds). Remove and serve with the salmon.

