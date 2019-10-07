Chatak Food Products  – specializes in true flavor of Trinbago Curry.

Join Chatak Food Products as we celebrate Divali
The Festival of Light.

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs Goat Meat

  • 2 Tbsp Chatak Curry Massala (Spicy or Mild)

  • 2 Tbsp cooking Oil

  • 1 tsp Salt

  • 1 small Onion diced

  • 3 cloves Garlic 

  • 2 sprigs Chive

  • ¼ cup Chadon Beni (Culantro) or 1/3 cup cilantro

  • 2 tbsp minced Scotch Bonnet Pepper

  • 1 ½ cups water

  • ¼ tsp Black Pepper

  • 1Tbsp Chatak Madras Massala (for Duck and Goat)

Method

  1. Trim and cut the goat meat into 1inch pieces
  2. Marinade in chopped garlic, cilantro, chive, onion, salt and black pepper for one (1) hour or overnight in the refrigerator.
  3. Heat cooking oil in a heavy pot
  4. Mix Chatak Curry Massala with ¼ cup water, pour into hot oil and fry for two minutes.
  5. Add seasoned meat and sauté for 15 mins. Add Chatak Madras Massala.
  6. Add additional ½ cup water and cook on low flame until meat is tender.
  7. Check for salt and pepper and season accordingly. Allow gravy of desired thickness to form.
  8. Serve hot with rice or roti

IF YOU THINK YOU HAVE A WINNING DIVALI RECIPE USING CHATAK PRODUCTS - YOU CAN ENTER AND WIN HAMPERS OF CHATAK'S FOOD PRODUCTS
GET DETAILS HERE

