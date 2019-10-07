Chatak Food Products – specializes in true flavor of Trinbago Curry.
Join Chatak Food Products as we celebrate Divali
The Festival of Light.
Ingredients
2 lbs Goat Meat
2 Tbsp Chatak Curry Massala (Spicy or Mild)
2 Tbsp cooking Oil
1 tsp Salt
1 small Onion diced
3 cloves Garlic
2 sprigs Chive
¼ cup Chadon Beni (Culantro) or 1/3 cup cilantro
2 tbsp minced Scotch Bonnet Pepper
1 ½ cups water
¼ tsp Black Pepper
1Tbsp Chatak Madras Massala (for Duck and Goat)
Method
- Trim and cut the goat meat into 1inch pieces
- Marinade in chopped garlic, cilantro, chive, onion, salt and black pepper for one (1) hour or overnight in the refrigerator.
- Heat cooking oil in a heavy pot
- Mix Chatak Curry Massala with ¼ cup water, pour into hot oil and fry for two minutes.
- Add seasoned meat and sauté for 15 mins. Add Chatak Madras Massala.
- Add additional ½ cup water and cook on low flame until meat is tender.
- Check for salt and pepper and season accordingly. Allow gravy of desired thickness to form.
- Serve hot with rice or roti
