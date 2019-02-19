Soca Monarch Ticket Give Away

Answer our simple question below and have a chance to win a pair of tickets
to the Soca Monarch Finals on Fantastic Friday March 1st 2019.

 

Rules:
  • All fields on the Entry form below must be filled out
  • Questions run daily Monday to Friday. Each Question begins at 6am and ends at Midnight
  • Winners will be chosen randomly from the correctly answered entries
  • Winners will be contacted by the Radio Station to collect their tickets
  • Tickets can be collected Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday, up to March 1st 2019
  • Winners names (only names) may be broadcasted on air and published online

Question for Tuesday March 19th 2019

Which Soca artiste has won the most Soca Monarch Titles?

Polls

Should there be a return of the North Stand in the Savannah for Carnival 2020?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Local Weather Forecasts

Latest Video Highlights

Advertisment




SPECIAL PROGRAMMING

Recent Posts

Police Social & Welfare Association: Commissioner Ill Advised In Suggestions For Contract Work In The Service.
One Woman Is Now Dead Following A Road Traffic Accident In Diego Martin.
Police Continue The Roundup Of Reputed Gang Members, In Anti-Crime Push.
The National Security Minister Dismisses Suggestions Of A State Of Emergency.
The TTPS Sends Warning To Soca Lovers As Mr Killa’s “Run With It” Causes A Stir.

Follow us on Twitter