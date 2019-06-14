As thousands of Venezuelan migrants clamored at the Queen’s Park Oval and other locations across the country for registration prior to the June 14th deadline in Trinidad and Tobago, some citizens questioned what would be the next move on government’s part.

On social media, threads appeared calling for a cut off stance on the matter of the Venezuelans’ entrance into T&T. On Thursday evening, as night fell, a group of protesters gathered outside the Queen’s Park Oval, among them, President of the NGO, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, Gary Aboud. He questioned the alleged invisibility of the Coast Guard amid citizens’ call for better border protection- this as protesters chanted, “Close de Borders!”