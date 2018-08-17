Protesting Lifeguards Clamour for Better Working Conditions.

Lifeguards protested in front of the Ministry of National Security this morning as they clamoured for better working conditions.

They were joined by members of their representing union, the National Union of Government and Federated Workers.

The lifeguards say old equipment and the Ministry’s refusal to hire more lifeguards have made the job difficult.

NUGFW deputy President General, Clifton Simpson noted that the Ministry’s refusal to hire more personnel is now affecting the lifeguards’ personal and family life.

He added that the Ministry has justified the lack of time off given to the lifeguards by citing an agreement signed last year but he said the agreement is being used conveniently by the Ministry.

