Protests At T&T Embassy in Venezuela

There are reports of a protest action taking place near the TT Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister, Amery Browne said he is aware of the action by a “small number of persons” adding that “measures have been implemented to ensure that our staff remain safe and active in providing ongoing service to both our nationals and the citizens of Venezuela who seek and require their services.”

The protest action follows the drowning of Venezuelan nationals on their way to TT.

Venezuelans in TT have claimed they were told that the boat reached TT waters but was turned back by the Coast Guard.

They believe that action led to the incident.

Browne told GML that “There are many competing political agendas in that country at this time, and the social media content that mobilizes some people has been completely skewed and designed to inflame and distort rather than to accurately inform.”

Browne said in response to questions this morning.

This morning’s action also follows statements made Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Tuesday, in which he denied that the local Coast Guard met with the group of migrants and turned them away.

He also slammed the Organization of American States (OAS), the Opposition and local and Venezuelan “imps and agents” who support “traffickers and their cargo” entering the country illegally.