President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke is calling for Customs and Excise and Board of Inland Revenue employees to stay home from work this coming Friday.

He made the call during a live broadcast on social media over the weekend.

Mr Duke suggested that plans were afoot by the Government to target those organizations.

He called on the employees to take a day off in protest of the issues which he anticipates they will face.

Mr Duke also dropped a bombshell during that social media broadcast, revealing that he intends to give up his life as a trade unionist to focus on his political career.

He explained that he will not stand for re-election in the PSA.

Instead, he will seek to grow his political party, the Progressive Development Party and will contest both Tobago seats in next year’s general election.