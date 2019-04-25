President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke, says the union is giving the Chief Personnel Officer until the end of May to complete negotiations after six years of deliberations.

He made the announcement via his Facebook page this afternoon.

Mr. Duke claims 30,000 workers have lost their jobs and many are on the breadline.

The trade unionist insisted that the PSA will do what is required so that the 80,000 workers it represents, benefit from deliberations at the bargaining table.

Mr. Duke added that should the CPO fail to make headway on the union’s request next month, the nation can expect strong resistance from the PSA.