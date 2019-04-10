Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, says the probe into the larceny of a Public Transport Service Corporation bus has been completed.

He made the revelation in the Senate today during the question and answer period.

The bus was taken from the PTSC’s Chaguanas compound by a Longdenville man in November last year.

The bus crashed into a house and a woman was injured during the incident, the man was later arrested

Minister Sinanan said the investigation revealed that a third party is responsible for the breach.

Opposition Senator, Wade Mark, asked then if the findings of the report done by the PTSC can be laid in the parliament.