The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has advised the travelling public that bus services throughout the country will not be in operation on the public holiday, Spiritual Shouter Baptist Day, Saturday, March 30th.

Commuters were informed via a PTSC advertisement in the Newsday Newspaper on Friday.

The notice also advised that services would resume on Sunday, March 31st.

It ended with an apology from the management and staff of the PTSC for any inconvenience caused and thanked passengers for their understanding.

News Power has not been able to contact anyone in the PTSC management in Port of Spain. However, the Corporation’s Operations Manager, South branch of PTSC said he was in no position to comment on the matter. He referred us to PTSC Chairman Edward Gooding, but calls to his number went unanswered.

Calls to Mr Gooding’s cell phone went unanswered.