Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, is assuring the nation that several steps are being taken to increase public awareness on how to avoid contracting the H1N1 virus.

Media reports indicate that there have been at least five confirmed deaths from swine flu.

Responding to a question posed to him by Opposition Senator, Wade Mark, on the issue, Minister Deyalsingh said the Ministry launched the flu vaccine season on November 23rd,2018 and also gave extensive details of the various public awareness activities that were conducted.

In spite of the answer given by Minister Deyalsingh, Mr. Mark still probed as to why five citizens have succumbed to this deadly virus.