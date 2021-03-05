Advertisement

Public Servants Get Kudos for Showing Up to Work.

Mar 4, 2021 | 0 comments

Chairman of the Employers’ Consultative Association, Keston Nanco, says responsible leadership is crucial at a time when the whole country has to share the burden of adjustment, if we are to successfully navigate the effects of COVID-19.

The senior E.C.A. official is commending all public servants, who on Tuesday demonstrated their commitment to Trinidad and Tobago by showing up to work to fulfil their respective roles in serving the population.

 

The ECA Chairman is urging all parties to choose dialogue rather than confrontation to resolve concerns and disputes that may arise.

 

