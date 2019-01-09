Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte says there must be a change in culture within the new companies that have been set up to replace Petrotrin.

He explained that as much as the labour movement may be against some moves made by the Government, there is undoubtedly a need for change in some Government owned organizations.

He noted the tendency in the political realm to demonize persons who make difficult but necessary decisions.

Minister Le Hunte added that while change is difficult to accept it is sometime necessary for the benefit of the entire country.