The restructuring of state-owned TSTT saw a little over five hundred employees retrenched in late 2018.

Many more staff at the Telecommunications entity fear that they may also be on the chopping-block

However, Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte, in an interview with News Power, insisted that there will be no more staff cuts at TSTT, but it was necessary to let go those who were retrenched.

Regarding another Utility, the Water and Sewage Authority, Minister Le Hunte said that plans to improve the efficiency of WASA are underway.