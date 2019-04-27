Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte, says the government is determined to make the recycling process easier for citizens to access.

Minister Le Hunte said the ministry is focused on ensuring that the Beverage Container Bill is passed in the parliament.

He made the comment while delivering the feature address at a stakeholder forum this week entitled “Plastic as a resource,” which was held in commemoration of Earth Day 2019.

Minister Le Hunte also noted the need for cooperation and support from all stakeholders.