Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte says he believes the governing People’s National Movement will survive the current scandals it is facing.

The past 3 days have seen Marlene Mc Donald charged with corruption and her proposed replacement, Garvin Simonette turning down the appointment and subsequently resigning from the senate over a DUI.

Minister Le Hunte told the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102 FM that he believes citizens hold the PNM to a higher standard than other political parties.

He added that the PNM has no problem with this however, and will continue to learn and grow from situations such as these.

Minister Le Hunte claimed that d the way in which the matter unfolded regarding Mr. Simonette was mischievous.

He accused persons of chasing away talented individuals who can make a lasting contribution to the nation’s development.