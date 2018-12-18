Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte is calling on trade unions to work with the Government as it attempts to make state entities sustainable.

He told News Power Now that trade unions must now understand that it cannot be business as usual.

Minister Le Hunte added that when trade unions attempt to hamper efforts to improve these organizations, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are the ones who feel the impact the most.

News Power Now reached out to Secretary General of the Communication Workers Union, Clyde Elder for a response to Minister Le Hunte’s statements.

Mr Elder said that his union will not work with government as they appear to have different agendas.

He explained that on its current path, the Government seems to be prioritizing the destruction of the labour movement and is exhibiting a total disregard for workers…something the union will not tolerate.

Mr Elder also said the unions will not take the blame for the inefficiency or lack of productivity at state entities.

He claimed that the unions do indeed want these things to be improved but this must be done in the correct manner.