Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to corruptly distribute legal fees.

The charges were laid by the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau.

Jamaican-born Nelson appeared before Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Port-of-Spain Magistrate’s Court this morning. He was later released on $100,000 bail.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard asked that the matter be sent to the High Court for a plea agreement to be heard within 14 days.

The development comes one day after former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen were arrested and their homes searched.

They were both identified in the conspiracy charges against Nelson.

Meanwhile speaking at todays’ Post Cabinet Media briefing, Minister of National Security, Stuart Young informed reporters of the latest information he had on the matter.