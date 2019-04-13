Member of Parliament for Naparima, Rodney Charles, says there are some critical questions government should answer surrounding its registration policy for Venezuelan nationals.

In a News Power Now interview on Friday, Mr. Charles claimed that the policy had been crafted without reliable data, input from stakeholders, advice from international agencies or consideration of its consequences.

Mr. Charles also wants to know what measures have been put in place to ensure Trinidad and Tobago’s public services can cope with a dramatic increase in demand.

He also questioned if this window to apply for amnesty may incentivize a sudden rush over this country’s border, and what will happen when the time period expires?