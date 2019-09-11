Following reports of the murder of 40-year-old Naresh Basant at Korea Village, Carapichaima on Monday, there is now confirmation that the victim is not the relative of Rachel Sukdeo- the wife of high profile murdered businessman, Sheron Sukhdeo.

On the heels of Basant’s death and subsequent news reports, Rachel Sukdeo took to social media to deny any familial ties to the deceased. She also slammed the media for its inaccurate reporting on the matter.

“I will like to ex­press my con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly of Naresh Bas­ant on their loss. I un­der­stand what you are go­ing through at this time. I will like to how­ev­er ex­press my dis­gust at the me­dia for print­ing er­ro­neous links, for the mil­lionth time, be­fore con­firm­ing the truth­ful­ness of the in­for­ma­tion. The de­ceased is not my cousin.” Rachel Sukhdeo.

Basant was shot some 12 times about the body after being lured to a fake job site at Korea Village. He had allegedly been contacted by a female who enquired about his welding services for a roof. According to reports, he had initially delayed in attending to the request due to time restrictions, and when he did, in fact agree to meet with the person who contacted him, he was told that there was no one at the residence, requiring his service. It was then that he was shot by assailants bearing high powered guns. The perpetrators were said to have escaped in a white Nissan TIDA motor vehicle.

Family members have described the deceased as a hard-working father of one who was not involved in any illegal activity. Police are investigating this latest killing.