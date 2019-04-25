Local media is reporting on the statement by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, in which he is taking issue with media personalities at media houses in the country. This includes Editor in Chief at the Trinidad Express Newspaper, Omatie Lyder and Chief Executive Officer at Radio Vision Limited, Paul Richards.

Asked by our newsroom for a response, Mr Richards issued the following statement:

“Since I’m trending let’s all support children with special needs and their families with groundbreaking changes to Legislation to mandate funding and psychosocial supports systems.”