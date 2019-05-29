The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service is officially declaring the start of the 2019 Rainy Season following rainfall activity from the passage of a Tropical Wave.

It states that once the initial episode of rainfall activity is triggered by the ITCZ or a Tropical Wave, it signals the start of the country’s rainy season since these features will be the mainstay for the next six months in yielding rainfall.

Met Office says it has been tracking the progress of this Tropical Wave across the Atlantic Ocean for the past few days.

The Met Office stated, via a media release, that over the 12-hour period beginning at 8:00 am today, it recorded 16.1 millimeters of rainfall at El Repose Automatic Weather Station, Trinidad with higher rainfall accumulations occurring in other localities. Moist conditions are expected to continue for at least the next 24-36 hours.

An overall near normal wet season is forecasted. The start of the wet season, June to August, is likely to receive less rainfall than usual. However, concerns for flooding still exist since June to August is usually the wettest months of the season.

The public, relevant agencies and ministries are advised to adopt measures to mitigate the potential impacts of the Rainy Season. Visit our website for daily weather forecasts updates.