Member of Parliament for Tabaquite, Dr Suruj Rambachan, says it not unusual, the interest being shown by Amnesty International on the Venezuelan migrant situation in this country.

Amnesty International has reportedly written a second letter to the government on the issue.

The two week registration exercise for Venezuelans will come to an end tomorrow.

National Security Minister, Stuart Young, has stated that there will be no extension to the registration process, which was carried out in Port-of- Spain, San Fernando and Tobago.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Thursday afternoon, Dr. Rambachan explained why the input from Amnesty International on this sensitive topic is not uncommon.

Dr. Rambachan said the situation must be addressed in a proper manner in order to avoid additional burden on various aspects of national life such as the public healthcare system.