Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LATEST CORONA VIRUS INFO – OFFICIAL STATS AND MAPS

Rambharat: All Covid 19 precautions taken to ensure safety of Prisoners

Nov 18, 2020 | 0 comments

The Ministry of National Security is maintaining that all is well behind prison walls as it pertains to inmates and covid-19.

Speaking on behalf of Minister Stuart Young, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat assured on Tuesday that measures had been taken to ensure there was no outbreak of covid at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) at Golden Grove, Arouca.

He said “From the outset, the prison system built out a parallel system to inmates who may test positive and also for the primary contacts to be dealt with.”
He said the prison continues to take the appropriate precautions in line with the advice of the Ministry of Health, to isolate inmates and to treat those who test positive within the prison system.

Rambharat said there is a place within the MSP which is used to house covid19-positive inmates separately from the rest of the prison population.

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you think that you can stay married for 73yrs ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Prison Officers’ Association Disputes claims by AG Al-Rawi on release of prisoners
UWI to host Virtual Meeting regarding the impact of Migrants on labour market
New Boroughs in 2021 – Siparia and Diego Martin
Woodland Oil Spill – Public, Farmers and Mangrove at risk
Cunupia businesswoman and daughter gunned down