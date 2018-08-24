Ramona Ramdial Calls for Transparency on Sandals Negotiations.

Member of Parliament for Couva North, Ramona Ramdial, is calling on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to give a detailed account of the ongoing negotiat

Member of Parliament for Couva North, Ramona Ramdial, is calling on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to give a detailed account of the ongoing negotiations between Sandals International and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago after his very important tour of the proposed sites Thursday.

In an interview with News Power, Ms. Ramdial highlighted her views on the matter.

Ms. Ramdial said she respects that sensitive information regarding the project cannot be made public but it is hoped that citizens be brought up to date on how deliberations are unfolding.

