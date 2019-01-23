Member of Parliament for Couva North, Ramona Ramdial, says strengthening of unity will be a key factor for the United National Congress, which is already on election footing ahead of the upcoming Local Government Election this year and the General Election in 2020.

Speaking ahead of the UNC’s national convention on Sunday, Ms Ramdial said she considers the party to be united and focused on the task at hand and she admitted that this mood has to be sustained throughout.

Her comments were made during the Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday afternoon.

Responding to a question on reports that a proposal has been made for former stalwarts of the party to return to the fold, she said that is something the leadership of the party would have to agree on.