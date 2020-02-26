Ludacris with Machel Montano



Rapper and actor, Ludacris experienced his very first Trinidad and Tobago carnival, this year. He was spotted in the mix on the road in Port-of-Spain over the past two days, enthusiastically parading and meandering through the sea of masqueraders, many eager to say hello as he passed by. By the end of the two-day street parade, the ‘Fast and the Furious’ star said T&T’s carnival was now ranked among his Top 5 experiences.

An image of Luda first emerged after the Machel Monday concert. Soca star Machel Montano was photographed with the entertainer, captioning the image, ‘Welcome to d Soca Kingdom @ludacris ! Your first Carnival is about to be a mooovie!!!”

On Tuesday, Ludacris was spotted floating through the sea of masqueraders in YUMA mas band. He was also spotted atop a truck, making merry with soca music, much like stars who’d visited the country for the seasonal enjoyment, had before. In the end, the US entertainer made it clear that no other people party like T&T’s people do, in what many still consider to be the Greatest Show on Earth.